By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2022

Michelle Obama’s graduation tradition continues! The former First Lady sent the graduating class of 2022 a sweet video note as they prepare for their next chapter.

“I am so, so proud of you,” said Mrs. Obama in the video shared to Twitter. “You just accomplished an extraordinary feat during one of the most extraordinary times in our history.”

Her “Reach Higher” initiative was created “to inspire every student in America to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school, whether at a professional training program, a community college, or a four-year college or university.”

“From navigating virtual learning, to working hard to complete assignments on time, to finding ways to stay involved at your high school or your college, you have managed to make the most of these last four years and I could not be more proud of you,” she continued in the video.

She concluded her message to graduates by reminding them that they can achieve anything that they put their minds to. “I know there are moments when you’d probably rather just turn back and go back to where you started,” said Mrs. Obama. “But if there’s anything I’ve learned about all of you over these past couple of years is that you are resilient and you’re flexible. And above all, you’re capable of achieving anything you set your mind to.”

“I believe in you and will be rooting for you every step of the way,” she chimed.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Michelle Obama

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye deliver a sensual performance of "Roll Some Mo"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.20.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More