Michelle Obama’s graduation tradition continues! The former First Lady sent the graduating class of 2022 a sweet video note as they prepare for their next chapter.

“I am so, so proud of you,” said Mrs. Obama in the video shared to Twitter. “You just accomplished an extraordinary feat during one of the most extraordinary times in our history.”

Her “Reach Higher” initiative was created “to inspire every student in America to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school, whether at a professional training program, a community college, or a four-year college or university.”

“From navigating virtual learning, to working hard to complete assignments on time, to finding ways to stay involved at your high school or your college, you have managed to make the most of these last four years and I could not be more proud of you,” she continued in the video.

She concluded her message to graduates by reminding them that they can achieve anything that they put their minds to. “I know there are moments when you’d probably rather just turn back and go back to where you started,” said Mrs. Obama. “But if there’s anything I’ve learned about all of you over these past couple of years is that you are resilient and you’re flexible. And above all, you’re capable of achieving anything you set your mind to.”

Congrats to the Class of 2022! You’ve persevered through one of the most extraordinary times in our history, and now it’s time to make your mark on our world. I believe in you and will be rooting for you every step of the way! 🎓🎉👏🏾 https://t.co/7GYhBA9mTm — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 22, 2022

“I believe in you and will be rooting for you every step of the way,” she chimed.