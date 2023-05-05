Despite the antics and all of the negative connotations, DaBaby has always kept his talent intact. When it is time to get in the booth, the Charlotte rapper is always on go mode and lighting a fire to any beat he touches. With summer around the corner, this is a pivotal time for rappers to drop off their bops that are worthy of great replay value.
DaBaby understands this for sure and is taking advantage of the moment. Today (May 5), he gifts fans with a new three-piece fried hard titled Call Da Fireman and from the looks of it, he has a lot more in store for 2023.
Bruh, is anybody else peeping how DaBaby is slowly creeping his way back to some level of prominence? It’s really impressive. If this record he’s currently promoting even does a fraction of what “Suge” did and then he comes with another one, buddy really gone be back.
— Steven Dingle (@stevozone4_) May 4, 2023
The EP serves as the follow up to DaBaby’s Baby On Baby 2 album and with it being his first official release of the year, fans are in for a good treat. In an interview with Billboard last year, the 31-year-old spoke on how he had no choice but to adjust after the controversy he has been tied to. “As a human, I got the urge to defend myself every single time,” he stated. “When it leans towards personal s**t when it’s bulls**t and s**t that can’t get nowhere near close to affecting the food that’s put on my daughter’s table or the people around me, business that I’m affiliated to, I don’t give two f**ks about it. But when it touches personal places, because that’s the s**t I do care about, that’s when you’re going to see me hold my tongue. They’re going to come snatch that motherf**ker out of my mouth, because I’m human. But it comes with the territory.”
Tap in to DaBaby’s new EP now!
