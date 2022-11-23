Summer Walker is definitely having some fun with music. Yesterday (Nov. 22), she teamed up with Sexyy Red for a new single titled “Sense dat God gave you,” which sees her trying her hand at rapping. Over some bass-heavy production, the Atlanta star proves that she’s all about getting to the bag by any means:

“Bald head, scallywag, ain’t got no hair on my cat, if I don’t get my cheese, n**ga, 69, you can call me a rat, I call your b**ch and blow up the spot, I’ll call the feds and blow up the trap, everybody be goin’ to jail so I think it’s best that you call me back, it’s my money and I need it now, take it anyway and anyhow, you tryna hit this p**sy, n**ga, I hope you got a few hundred thousand, buy me bags and buy me shoes, you know exactly what to do…”

As far as why she’s chosen to delve into hip hop for her latest drop, Walker made it clear on social media that fans shouldn’t expect any additional bars from her in the future: “I’m NOT a rapper (laughs)… I just wanted to do hood rat stuff with my friend.”

This month marks a year since Walker liberated her sophomore studio LP, Still Over It, a 20-song body of work with additional contributions from Cardi B, JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and Ciara. The album was a big success, landing at the top of the Billboard 200 with 166,000 album-equivalent units during its debut. Since then, the “Playing Games” talent could be heard providing vocals on songs like Kendrick Lamar’s “Purple Hearts,” The Weeknd’s “Best Friends (Remix),” Ari Lennox’s “Queen Space,” and Quavo and Takeoff’s “Mixy.” Check out a matching visual for “Sense dat God gave you” below.