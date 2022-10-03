Last week, Ciara made her grand return with “Better Thangs,” an energetic new single featuring Summer Walker. She swiftly followed up over the weekend to share the accompanying music video, which sees them partnering with up-and-coming director Mia Barnes. In the vibrant clip, the two enjoy a day together doing things like relaxing by the pool, practicing choreography with their girls, and more. On the song, Ciara opens up the track with her lyrics about being unbothered:

Lately, I been livin’ my life, I don’t pay the hate no mind/ Doin’ better things with my time, yeah, elevated to a new height (Height), never do the same thing twice (Twice)/ Puttin’ all the lames on ice, yeah, I been sippin’ on this drink, I ain’t got no complaints/ Cici in her own lane, eventually they come around/ You can say I’m livin’ the dream, only winners on my team (Oh), you ain’t gotta check up on me, I got everything I need (Ah)/ Better things, better things, all new еverything

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Ciara took a moment to share a few words about the new visual’s overall theme. “In this video, you feel the ultimate girl vibes with us,” she said. “We’re having a good time. We’re laughing. You can feel the empowerment of us. There’s other girls in the video too, as far as dancers and all that good stuff. You just feel the power of all of us. Shout out to Mia [Barnes]. She’s also up-and-coming and I connected with her through Dave Meyers, the director for the ‘Better Thangs’ video.”

Ciara’s last body of work was 2019’s Beauty Marks, an 11-song project that saw features from Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland. Beauty Marks also included major tracks like “Level Up” and “Freak Me.”

Be sure to press play on Ciara’s brand new “Better Thangs” music video featuring Summer Walker down below.