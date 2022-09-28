Today (Sept. 28), Ciara returned with her brand new “Better Thangs” track and tapped Summer Walker for an assist. The release marks her second single of the year, following July’s “Jump” featuring Coast Contra. “Better Thangs” isn’t the first joint offering fans have received from the pair, as they have previously collaborated for “Ciara’s Prayer” last year. On the new song, the Ciara opens up the track with her lyrics about being unbothered:

Lately, I been livin’ my life, I don’t pay the hate no mind/ Doin’ better things with my time, yeah, elevated to a new height (Height), never do the same thing twice (Twice)/ Puttin’ all the lames on ice, yeah, I been sippin’ on this drink, I ain’t got no complaints/ Cici in her own lane, eventually they come around/ You can say I’m livin’ the dream, only winners on my team (Oh), you ain’t gotta check up on me, I got everything I need (Ah)/ Better things, better things, all new еverything

Ciara’s last body of work was 2019’s Beauty Marks, a 11-song project that saw features from Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland. Beauty Marks also included major tracks like “Level Up” and “Freak Me.” The pop music veteran made her trailblazing debut back in 2004 with her Goodies album, which housed unforgettable anthems like “One, Two Step” featuring Missy Elliott, “Oh” featuring Ludacris, and many more.

Last November, Summer Walker released one of the most successful commercial albums of 2021, Still Over It. The album came with 20 soulful tracks and additional appearances from Cardi B, City Girls’ JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and Ciara. Prior to this was 2019’s Over It, which boasted mega-hits like “Playing Games” featuring Bryson Tiller.

Be sure to press play on Ciara’s brand new “Better Thangs” single featuring Summer Walker down below.