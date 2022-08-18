On Aug. 25, global sensation Anitta will unveil the deluxe upgrade to her Versions of Me album. She increases the anticipation today (Aug. 17) by sharing the official music video for “Lobby,” which boasts an assist from the iconic Missy Elliott. Directed by Arrad, the glamorous new clip follows the duo as their presence turns heads all day long. On the track, Anitta makes her affection towards her lover well known:

Kiss me from the roof to the lobby, your lips on my body/ They work like a hobby, wanna see you/ Kiss me from the roof to the lobby, your lips on my body, then talk till you call me, wanna see you/ Baby, I ain’t tryna wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, I know that you know this (Woah)/ Two sips in and you’ve gone straight to my head (Okay), lately I’ve been on the way, way, way, way, way/

I know that you know this (Know this), three nights in, you can’t leave my bed/ There’s a golden door that leads to paradise-dise, give you all my keys, so let yourself inside, inside (Woo)/

The aforementioned Versions of Me project initially made landfall back in April. It contained appearances from Cardi B, Myke Towers, Mr. Catra, Saweetie, Khalid, Afro B, and Chencho Corleone.

In related news, Anitta scored her first nomination at this year’s MTV VMAs in the category of Best Latin Video for “Envolver.” She is the first Brazilian artist to be nominated for a solo project in the history of the VMAs. Beyond the nod, she is set to take the stage at the show, joining the star-studded roster of performers that also includes J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin.

Be sure to press play on Anitta’s brand new “Lobby” music video featuring Missy Elliott down below.