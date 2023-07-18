Over 25 years after the tragic death of Tupac Shakur, authorities may have possibly made progress in his case.

Today (July 18), a law enforcement source informed ABC News that Las Vegas authorities recently served a search warrant on a home in Nevada that may be linked to Tupac’s murder. “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” Las Vegas police said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

On Sept. 7, 1996, the music industry was rocked after learning the great lyricist was shot in Nevada. The Poetic Justice actor attended a boxing match with Suge Knight in Las Vegas the day he was wounded, the outlet noted. The 25-year-old artist was in a black sedan on Las Vegas Boulevard when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside him and opened fire. First responders rushed Tupac to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Six days later, the talented performer succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. At the time, no arrests were made in connection with his death. Since then, plenty has been speculated about as far as who shot the beloved rapper. However, police have reportedly been unsuccessful in finding their suspect(s).

Last month, Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur accepted a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on behalf of her brother. During her speech, Sekyiwa spoke about Tupac’s impact on the world. “From the first time he stepped foot on the stage at the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” she said. “And now we gather here today to unveil Tupac’s star. Not only paying tribute to his contributions in the music industry but also speaks volumes to the lasting impact he’s had on this world.”