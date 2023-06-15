Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images and Raymond Boyd/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

On Monday (June 12), Samuel L. Jackson paid a visit to “Sway In The Morning” to promote the upcoming Marvel series “Secret Invasion,” in which he will star as the popular comic book hero Nick Fury. Near the end of the interview, a fan called in to ask him about his experience on the set of the 1992 film Juice, where he worked alongside the likes of Tupac Shakur, Omar Epps, Queen Latifah, EPMD, Fab 5 Freddy, and more. After praising his co-stars, the legendary actor revealed that, not only was his wife, LaTonya Richardson Jackson, in the movie, he claimed she also took the late Shakur to task over offensive language behind the scenes.

Juice, can I think back that far? It was great. Being around all those guys, you know, was a fun experience, an interesting experience,” he began. “I remember one specific story. My wife was on that film, she [played as Eric ‘Steel’ Thurman’s] mom. I guess Pac was walkin’ through a room one day and he was cussin’ somebody out. My wife just grabbed him and was like, ‘Young man, you see all these women sittin’ in here? You can’t be in here cursin’!'”

Samuel L. continued, “He looked at her and was like, ‘I’m sorry, ma’am.’ He apologized and… he left and everybody was in the room was like, ‘Do you know who that was?’ And she was like, ‘No! I have no idea who he was, but he shouldn’t’ve been cursin’ in front of all these women in this room.’ From that point on, every time he saw her, he was like, ‘Hey, mom, how you doing?'”

Finally, he credited Shakur on his acting ability while also reminding the listeners of his cultured background. “It was a joy to work with somebody who knew what was going on. As much as everybody puts Pac in that whole rapping world, he did go to a performing arts school. He understood the business of acting and what was going on in there.”

Check out Samuel L. Jackson‘s sit-down with Sway & Co. below.

