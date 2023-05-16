Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant has found himself in hot water in recent weeks. The 23-year-old point guard was suspended by his team in March 2023 after he flashed a gun on Instagram Live while out at a nightclub. On Sunday (May 14), he was suspended again for the same thing while livestreaming with a friend.

Morant’s behavior has been met with punishment from his team, but social media has had a field day with what’s happened. After his second suspension, for example, the hashtag #JaWick circulated online accompanied by an edited photo showing Morant as Keanu Reeves’ character in the popular John Wick film series.

Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson joined the party today (May 16). In 2005, Jackson portrayed famed high school basketball coach Ken Carter in the beloved film Coach Carter. The coach was a no-nonsense leader who did things like having his team suspended because they weren’t keeping their grades up in school. In the movie, Jackson embodied that spirit as he gave tough love to his squad members.

The actor shared two posts on his Instagram Stories today that asked the question of what would Coach Carter do if Ja Morant was on his team. One edited photo showed Jackson (as Carter) pulling the jersey of Morant as the young player looked back at him worriedly. “Unk, you gotta save ’em,” the post’s original caption read.

He then posted a clip from the movie manipulated with AI showing “Morant” challenging him to a fight. “Do you even know who I am?” the AI Morant said, to which Jackson replied, “From what I can see, a very confused and scared young man.”

“Scared of who? Scared of you? I’m supposed to be scared of you?” the AI Morant responded. “I ain’t scared of nobody! I will lay your a** out!” When “Morant” attempted to punch Jackson, he quickly reacted and pinned him against the wall. The teenager insisted that teachers can’t touch students and Jackson stated plainly, “I’m not your teacher; I’m your basketball coach.” Check out the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CityDontDoit (@citydontdoit)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Marlo Hampton

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Garcelle Beauvais reacts to "horrible rumor" about Jamie Foxx's health: "It's hurtful"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie and Corinne Foxx amp up their relationship at FOX with the announcement of "We Are Family" game show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Villain vs. The Real Villain Twitter debate has users calling out TV and film faves

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

'Aladdin' actor deactivates Twitter after appearing to shade 'The Little Mermaid's' projected box office success

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Ja Morant
NBA
Samuel L. Jackson
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Marlo Hampton

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Garcelle Beauvais reacts to "horrible rumor" about Jamie Foxx's health: "It's hurtful"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie and Corinne Foxx amp up their relationship at FOX with the announcement of "We Are Family" game show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Villain vs. The Real Villain Twitter debate has users calling out TV and film faves

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

'Aladdin' actor deactivates Twitter after appearing to shade 'The Little Mermaid's' projected box office success

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More