Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant has found himself in hot water in recent weeks. The 23-year-old point guard was suspended by his team in March 2023 after he flashed a gun on Instagram Live while out at a nightclub. On Sunday (May 14), he was suspended again for the same thing while livestreaming with a friend.

Morant’s behavior has been met with punishment from his team, but social media has had a field day with what’s happened. After his second suspension, for example, the hashtag #JaWick circulated online accompanied by an edited photo showing Morant as Keanu Reeves’ character in the popular John Wick film series.

Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson joined the party today (May 16). In 2005, Jackson portrayed famed high school basketball coach Ken Carter in the beloved film Coach Carter. The coach was a no-nonsense leader who did things like having his team suspended because they weren’t keeping their grades up in school. In the movie, Jackson embodied that spirit as he gave tough love to his squad members.

The actor shared two posts on his Instagram Stories today that asked the question of what would Coach Carter do if Ja Morant was on his team. One edited photo showed Jackson (as Carter) pulling the jersey of Morant as the young player looked back at him worriedly. “Unk, you gotta save ’em,” the post’s original caption read.

He then posted a clip from the movie manipulated with AI showing “Morant” challenging him to a fight. “Do you even know who I am?” the AI Morant said, to which Jackson replied, “From what I can see, a very confused and scared young man.”

“Scared of who? Scared of you? I’m supposed to be scared of you?” the AI Morant responded. “I ain’t scared of nobody! I will lay your a** out!” When “Morant” attempted to punch Jackson, he quickly reacted and pinned him against the wall. The teenager insisted that teachers can’t touch students and Jackson stated plainly, “I’m not your teacher; I’m your basketball coach.” Check out the video below.