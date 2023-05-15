Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant has found himself in hot water once again after the 23-year-old made a questionable decision on Instagram Live over the weekend. The young star was seen waving a gun on camera just months after he was suspended from several games for a similar reason.
Morant’s mistakes have caused quite a bit of controversy as many continue to wonder why he’s risking his NBA salary on foolish videos with his friends. Fat Joe believes he has the answer. “The man’s trying hard to go play for Turkey or China, or Serbia — Montenegro. He’s trying hard to get kicked out [of] the NBA,” the “Lean Back” rapper said of the ballplayer.
Fat Joe tells Ja Morant the guys surrounding him are not his people 👀 pic.twitter.com/mkJySKqX2Z
— No Jumper (@nojumper) May 15, 2023
Joe continued his theory, adding, “And those guys that’s with you, they not your peoples, Ja. They don’t care. This is a problem we have with our community. Becoming famous, becoming [a] celebrity, ‘cause the people around you, they like that the girls is watching. They love the lifestyle, but they’re not you.” The hitmaker expressed that some of the individuals hanging with Morant didn’t put the work in to get where the athlete is and alluded that they’re only around to reap the benefits.
“And so Ja Morant, I don’t know if you have another chance,” Joe said of the point guard and his troubled career. A person present for the “What’s Luv?” artist’s discussion interjected, noting that the person in Morant’s video seemingly attempted to protect the NBA player’s image. “It was on Live. His man ain’t know he was gonna do that… To me, his man put the phone down so fast, you gotta salute him,” the person said off-camera. Yesterday (May 14), ESPN announced the athlete has already been suspended from all team activities. “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass shared in a statement.
See related posts below.
That gun be speaking to Ja Morant like the Green Goblin mask https://t.co/Mwvlzko0MR
— Dasia (@here2vent21) May 15, 2023
Ja Morant when his boys are about to start an IG Live pic.twitter.com/VhKzXkLrir
— HIMMY Butler (@E_Heat21) May 14, 2023
Jalen Rose speaks on Ja Morant being seen with a gun on IG live for the 2nd time after interviewing him on NBA Countdown pic.twitter.com/F7k5PIUPQQ
— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 14, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Russ drops off 'CHOMP 2.5' project
Listen to Chinx's latest project 'Cocaine Riot 7'
Trending
Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"
It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.
White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City
“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.
Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience
Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.
Janelle Monaé unveils NSFW album cover for 'The Age of Pleasure'
‘The Age of Pleasure’ arrives June 9.