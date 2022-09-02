Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant will be in a league of other NBA players as his first signature sneaker with footwear empire Nike is set for a release in the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old point guard first signed to Nike before being drafted by the Grizzlies in 2019. According to Hypebeast, Morant had an amazing 2021-2022 season solidifying him as one of the top guards in the league. Not only did Morant look good this past season, but he played out of his mind. Morant averaged 27.4 points per game. The star athlete was named an All-Star, All-NBA, and the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

Although there aren’t any photos of the new Nike silhouettes, Sole Retriever reports that the footwear giant plans to release three colorways, including Phantom/Action Green, Cobalt Bliss/Citron Tint, and Game Royal/Black. The Nike Ja is expected to release during Summer 2023 through Nike and select retailers online and in-store. The retail price is $110.

In July, Morant agreed to a five-year, $193 million max contract extension with the Grizzlies. ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on his Twitter account, stating that Morant’s contract could surpass $200 million.

“Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has agreed on a five-year, $193M designated rookie maximum extension that could become worth $231M, his agent Jim Tanner of @_TandemSE tells ESPN,” he tweeted. Wojnarowski explained that due to the Derrick Rose rule, if Morant makes All-NBA again next season, he can get 30 percent more money, which would increase his total to $231 million.

In celebration of his contract extension, Morant purchased a new home near his house for his parents and younger sister. On Saturday (Aug. 27), the NBA star posted a tweet confirming the purchase. “My parents and little sis, my neighbors. That’s major,” the tweet read.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has agreed on a five-year, $193M designated rookie maximum extension that could become worth $231M, his agent Jim Tanner of @_TandemSE tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022