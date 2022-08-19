Last night (Aug. 18), Utah Jazz NBA player Donovan Mitchell made a stop in New York. While at the Rucker Park basketball court, fans and members of the media gathered with excitement, hoping the athlete might soon call their city home. Even hip hop artist Fat Joe was present for the celebration.

The “All the Way Up” rapper, who is a New York native, spoke with Fox 5 about the possibility of Mitchell being traded. “I mean, to see Donovan Mitchell, it’s insane. If only he could become a Knick,” he said. Joe continued, “New York has answered. They want Donovan Mitchell to be a Knick. You see the people. They out here.” During his conversation, he pointed to the large crowd gathered at the event.

The NBA is currently in its offseason and New Yorkers were hopeful that Mitchell’s presence could hint at a possible trade. New York Post noted the pro athlete was not wearing any Jazz gear.

“If only he can become a Knick. New York has answered….They want Donovan Mitchell to be a Knick. You see the people. They out here!”@fatjoe on Donovan Mitchell Creds : @JenXperience pic.twitter.com/rgPFNRd2kF — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) August 19, 2022

Social media seems to think a trade could be in the near future as well. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Shams Charania, a senior lead NBA insider, gave an update on Mitchell’s status. “After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell,” he tweeted. A fan responded to Charania’s information with a GIF of little kids visibly overjoyed while having the time of their lives at an amusement park. Another fan retweeted a photo of the NBA player standing in front a Knicks logo. “Continue the subliminal messaging until it becomes a reality. Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks,” the post read.

Although the media was present at last night’s event, Mitchell did not take any questions relating to talks of team trades. New York Post adds that the Jazz players has been spending a lot of time in the Big Apple as of late. His father Donovan Mitchell Sr. is a senior director for the New York Mets baseball team. They added that the baller also recently threw the first pitch for Brooklyn’s baseball team, the Cyclones. If a trade to New York does happen, it seems the city will welcome him with open arms.

Shams: “Knicks and Jazz re-engage trade discussions for Donovan Mitchell after weeks of no conversations” Knicks fans: pic.twitter.com/pMo3XH6Ojn — Cynical Knicks Fan (@cynicalknicks) August 16, 2022

After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/Z4sRvsbCaw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

Continue the subliminal messaging until it becomes a reality. Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks. https://t.co/WIX4Ln3xeH — Jabroni Jerry (@talkintrashlin) August 19, 2022