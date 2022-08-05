Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens may be a hit in the sports world, but one neighbor in particular doesn’t seem to be a fan. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Owens shared a nearly 11-minute Instagram post detailing a confrontation with a neighborhood “Karen.”

“Aww man, I can’t wait,” he says as the video begins. The athlete continued by announcing, “We are live.” The video that was posted was from an Instagram Live he recorded during the confrontation. As the footage continued, Owens walked through his neighborhood at night. “We got the police and everything,” he said as he panned his camera over to show a cop car with flashing lights and officers. An officer approached Owens to find out what the problem was and Owens responded, “I’m driving to my mailbox, she telling me I’m speeding.”

The woman interrupted as Owens told the cop she was asking him to “slow down.” Off camera, the woman told the officer, “He rolled down his window and he started harassing me.” The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver interjected, insisting the woman’s claims were untrue, at which point they began talking over one another. Eventually, the woman started to cry. At one point, she yelled, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!” He captioned his post, “KAREN IS REAL!!!! Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT OF BEING A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA.”

Owens continued the caption, saying, “I want to say I can’t believe it, but y’all know what it is.” He added a series of hashtags, including, “#GoingToTheMailboxWhileBlack.” No arrests were made during the confrontation, but that didn’t stop Owens from taking the matter seriously.

The following day (Aug. 4), he posted a photo of the woman on his Instagram account. “PLEASE SIGN PETITION IN MY BIO,” the caption read. “THIS IS FOR THOSE LIKE [EMMETT] TILL WHO [WERE] BRUTALLY MURDERED AND DIDN’T GET A CHANCE TO LIVE TO SPEAK THEIR TRUTHS BECAUSE OF FALSE ACCUSATIONS. Regarding the incident that took place last night. Here she is, a real-life and our neighborhood Karen: her name is Caitlyn Davis,” the post continued.

This time, Owens’ hashtags included, “#CARENACT.” He was referring to the Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act, a proposal introduced in 2020 to criminalize racially motivated emergency calls.