As previously reported by REVOLT, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday (April 9) and now a former Cowboys exec is in hot water over disrespectful comments about Haskin’s death.

Former Dallas Cowboys scout Gil Brandt, 90, visited the NFL’s SiriusXM station following the death of Haskins. As Brandt spoke with the hosts, he was asked about what he remembered from Haskins entering the draft at Ohio State. Instead of Brandt giving a respectful response, Brandt described the deceased as “a guy living to be dead.”

As if that comment wasn’t harsh enough, the former Cowboys scout went on to say, “maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things.”

Haskins died after being fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a roadway in Florida.

His comments on SiriusXM were quickly heard by many, including Pete Damilatis of NBC Sports who shared the remarks on Twitter in a now-viral tweet.

Once Brandt saw the repercussions of his actions, he issued a statement on his Twitter account apologizing for his words.

“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time,” he tweeted.

Needless to say, Brandt’s comments were not well received, with some users calling his words “inexcusable” and demanding that he be removed from the Hall of Fame.

After Haskins’ death, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on April 9 that read in part, “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins.” He continued, “I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins was 24 years old.

