With over 40 years of acting credits, Samuel L. Jackson has become one of the most beloved and cherished actors of today. After his cinematic debut in the independent movie Together for Days, the actor has yet to stop the spotlight train.
As he promotes his new film, The Last Day of Ptolemy Grey, the veteran thespian says he’s fully aware that getting older comes with consequence. He said, “I’m getting older every day. I’m kind of old. I know a lot about getting old! I have been around for a while.”
In his latest project, Jackson takes on the role of a 91-year-old man who is living with dementia in a hoarded house south of Atlanta, according to Variety. The movie’s adaptation is based on Walter Mosely’s novel of the same title. “It’s not just a dirge about Alzheimer’s dementia,” he said. “It’s about a lot of other different things.”