Ja Morant is the latest NBA athlete to publicly make it known that he was subject to drug testing after a phenomenal performance. Last night (Jan. 16), the Memphis point guard finished with 29 points, seven assists, and two rebounds in the Grizzlies’ 136-106 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns. As a result, his effort on the court caused suspicion in the association.

Today (Jan. 17), Morant took it to Twitter to reveal that he’s undergoing another performance enhancement test administered by the league. He made it clear that he had been tested multiple times this year already.

“Been drug tested like six times this season,” he tweeted. “Walked in the arena and found out I got another one today.”

been drug tested like 6 times this season . walked in the arena & found out i got another one today 😂🙄😒 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 17, 2023

In addition to Morant’s impressive night, his team is on a 10-game winning streak, the longest in the NBA. He’s averaging 27.5 points and 7.9 assists per game and two days ago, the 6-foot-3-inch point guard threw down a monstrous dunk over 6-foot-10 Pacers defender Jalen Smith in the Grizzlies’ 130-112 win. The dunk broke the internet, and some fans suggested the NBA drug test him after that, well it happened two days after.

EVERY ANGLE OF JA MORANT’S UNBELIEVABLE DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 😱📽️ pic.twitter.com/8u1j6ZNH3F — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

According to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players can be subject to four random drug tests during the season and twice during the off-season. Morant isn’t the first star to make a joke about this situation.

Earlier this month, Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Donovan Mitchell also went on Twitter to inform fans that he and teammate Robin Lopez were drug tested the morning after he scored a career-high 71 points on Jan. 2.

“Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning,” Mitchell wrote.

Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LvlbcPDucP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 3, 2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Mitchell became just the seventh player in the league’s history to score at least 70 points in a single game. This was the most points scored in an NBA game since the Los Angeles Lakers’ late legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006.