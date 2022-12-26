On Christmas day, Ja Morant fans got a preview of his signature shoe. Yesterday (Dec. 25), in the Memphis Grizzles’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Morant played in his new sneaker, the Ja 1 “Day One.”

The Ja 1’s, which are expected to arrive in April of 2023, are similar to the Kobe Bryant kicks he normally wears in games. The shoe is a low-top model, but the performative goals mimic those you would expect of a sneaker from Morant. The colorway he debuted had a pinkish-purple top, a black Nike swoosh and a light blue midsole.

The All-Star point guard said his shoes are for people who have been overlooked but never lost confidence in themselves. “It’s a shoe for underdogs who have the dawg in them, kicks for anyone who has been underrated or overlooked,” he shared.

The unveiling of his new sneakers came moments before the game started. Morant tweeted a video of himself sitting on the bleachers, unwrapping a Christmas gift from his 3-year-old daughter, Kaari. Along with the video, he wrote, “Excited to share the #Ja1, dedicated to the 1 who inspires me the most.”

The giftskii I’ve always dreamed of finally arrived. 🎁 Excited to share the #Ja1, dedicated to the 1 who inspires me the most. 💙 letssss goooooo pic.twitter.com/bYqd7oQXGT — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 25, 2022

Morant is the fifth active player with a Nike signature sneaker, the 23rd player in NBA history and the sporting brand’s first Gen Z signature athlete.

“NIKE, Inc. is honored to partner with Ja Morant to serve the future of athletes and sport,” Scott Munson, Nike VP of Global Men’s Basketball, said in a statement. “Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play. His authentic personality, deep love for his community and family and joy for the game [makes] him very special — on and off the court. We are thrilled to add Morant to our signature roster and can’t wait for everyone to learn more about his first shoe, the Nike Ja 1,” Munson added.