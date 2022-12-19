Meek Mill is annoyed with the negative attention he sees on Twitter, so he deleted his account forever.

Yesterday (Dec. 18), the Philadelphia rapper made his final tweet, which revealed he is leaving the social media platform for good. He said he wants to find somewhere with better vibes and fewer bots.

“I’ma deactivate Twitter forever and go to a social where it’s more good vibes based off building, creating and motivation,” Meek tweeted. “Whoever runs my s**t, turn this off forever…I’ma takeover my YouTube account to replace me interacting with supporters. Too many bots and weird people.”

This wouldn’t be the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper’s first time leaving the platform. On Nov. 12, 2021, REVOLT reported the lyricist took a break from the social media platform, citing he’d seen “too much crazy s**t.” Before that, he left without explanation in January of that same year.

Meek Mill has always been active on Twitter. He previously used the platform to respond to fans, promote his music and speak his mind. Most recently, Meek used Twitter to help promote his Flamerz 5 mixtape by offering a Q&A session with his fans, which the Dream Chaser’s boss calls “#askmeek.” During the session, the 35-year-old rapper publicly said that he’s only “made $11 million in 10 years from music.”

He also used the platform for a Q&A session to promote his Expensive Pain project last year, and again he mentioned the payouts from his music.

“I haven’t get paid from music and I don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!!” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I need lawyers asap!!!” Right now, it’s still unclear if Meek owns any of his masters or if he will be away from Twitter forever. However, fans can still see him on Instagram.