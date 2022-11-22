Yesterday (Nov. 21), Meek Mill unveiled his new mixtape, Flamerz 5, which sees him rapping over the instrumentals of recent hits like Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” Lil Baby’s “Forever,” Gunna’s “Living Wild,” Future’s “Wait For U,” and GloRilla’s “Tomorrow.” Tafia, Yung Ro, Kur, Fridayy, and Vory also provide support on the project.

Accompanying said release is a visual for “God Did,” Meek’s freestyle over DJ Khaled’s single of the same name. Matching the song’s original A-list contributors, the Philly star can be heard rapping about changing lives post-success, his relationship with JAY-Z, and much more:

“When the teacher asked me who had raised me, said, ‘Them streets did,’ they underrated me, never paid me, but them streets did, who brought the billionaires to the hood? Gon’ tell you Meek did, who bringin’ real n**gas home for good? Gon’ tell you Meek is, yeah, that’s ’cause my mama taught me different, I got people prayin’ for me from all religions, never turned my back on Jigga, and every time he talk, I listen, but I got so much murder on my mind that it be hard to listen…”

The accompanying clip for “God Did” comes courtesy of Benjamin Carter and shows Meek Mill delivering his rhymes from inside a helicopter. He can also be spotted performing in front of a packed crowd, breaking bread with his crew, and riding through the streets in a fleet of luxury vehicles. Peers like Wallo, Moneybagg Yo, Tierra Whack, and the late PnB Rock make cameos throughout.

Last year, Meek liberated his fifth studio LP, Expensive Pain, an 18-song body of work with a wealth of collaborations alongside the likes of Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, and Lil Uzi Vert. That project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 95,000 album-equivalent units sold. Press play on both Flamerz 5 and Meek’s “God Did” video below.