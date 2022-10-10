Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  10.10.2022

Bronny James is taking his talents to Nike! The son of NBA superstar LeBron James has officially signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with the legendary sports apparel brand.

“We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and JuJu Watkins,” said the company in announcement via Twitter on Monday (Oct. 10). At this time, Bronny is a senior at Sierra Canyon School located in Chatsworth, California. In a previous interview, his mother Savannah James spoke on her son’s next steps in his ever-evolving basketball career.

“Bronny wants to have a college career,” she told Sports Illustrated. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.” Bronny is the eldest child of Savannah and LeBron who are also parents to a 15-year-old son, Bryce Maximus, and a 7-year-old daughter, Zhuri Nova.

Nike has a long history with the James family. LeBron has been in partnership with the shoe brand since  joining the NBA in 2003. Together, they have collaborated on a total of 20 signature shoes. While the intimate details of Bronny’s deal with the company have yet to be disclosed, it is reported that the contract that his father signed with Nike back in 2015 is approximately worth more than $1 billion.

The exciting news comes just a few days after Bronny’s 18th birthday. As previously reported by REVOLT, the teen officially hit legal status on Oct. 6 and to ring in a new year of life, his father enlisted Travis Scott to perform at the birthday bash. “How is this kid 18 years old today y’all!!??!! I can’t deal with it,” said the LA Laker via an Instagram post. “I’m so proud of the young man you’ve become, kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it’s simply better that way! And I’ll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you, young [king] @bronny!!! Happy Bday.”

Check out LeBron James’ announcement of the news below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

