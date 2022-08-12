In recent years, LeBron and Savannah James have shown great pride and joy in their children, Bronny Jr., Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri James.

And with the oldest boys currently being watched by the NBA recruiters, it is no surprise that LeBron and Savannah decided to honor their children in a special way.

LeBron and Savannah recently met with artist Ganga Tattoo, where they got matching tattoos. Savannah and LeBron both have tattoos on their hands that read “BBZ” underneath a crown for Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

The famed tattoo artist recently gave Bronny his first tat. The tattoo artist showed off the finished product on his social media page last week. No word on what the tattoo was, but he apparently got a few tattoos during the session, including some on his neck and wrists.

Bronny and Bryce were recently in London to play basketball together. It was a great moment for the boys and a dream come true for LeBron, who got to see his sons play on the same floor together for the first time.

The brothers, Bronny and Bryce, 15, play for the California Basketball Club — an L.A. area travel team that practices at Sierra Canyon High School. At the school, Bronny is a four-star prospect for the class of 2023.

The basketball team currently competes overseas in Europe against teams from London, Paris, and Rome.

During their game, LeBron tweeted how “emotional” seeing his two sons play made him.

“Man, I’m literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I’m EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW,” LeBron tweeted.

LeBron has expressed in the past that he wants to be able to play with Bronny in the NBA before he retires. LeBron shared that it doesn’t matter what team his son is drafted to as long as he gets to be on the same team. However, it seems that LeBron has some time to wait, as it wouldn’t be until 2024 at the earliest.

In the video below, courtesy of Hooping news and updates, you can see their tattoos contain their children’s initials.