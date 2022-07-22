By Angel Saunders
  /  07.22.2022

Yesterday (July 21), Canadian R&B duo DVSN dropped their latest single, “If I Get Caught.” In it, Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 have found a new way to romanticize cheating. Twitter is torn on if the track is honest or the most toxic thing they’ve ever heard.

With help from Jermaine Dupri, the song features an intro that samples JAY-Z’s 2001 hit “Song Cry.” “I was just fucking them girls. I was gon’ get right back,” the New York native says as the track begins. Next, Daley sings, “You wouldn’t want me if you thought I never had hoes.” As the eyebrow-raising lyrics continue, the all-male chorus sings, “If I get caught cheating / that don’t mean I don’t love you / I know you ain’t gon’ let one little fuck / mess all this up / one mistake / take all this away.” JAY-Z’s intro plays throughout their serenade as a friendly reminder that he was simply “fucking them girls” and intended to get back to his true love.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about the track. Former South Carolina House of Representatives Democrat Bakari Sellers seemed to enjoy the song. “Y’all heard #DVSN and seen the video[?] What we thinking?” the CNN political analyst asked. He added, “I think it’s a toxic banger,” with a laughing emoji. Others joked about the song giving “Negro Spiritual” vibes. “Not the Community Choir of Cheaters in the background, giving us a 2022 Negro Spiritual,” a post said. Some tweets contained GIFs of Black men marching or in the field working. Not everyone was in love with the track, though. “R&B is so obsessed with being toxic right now, man. Where are the niggas who just want to be in love, man? I’m tired,” a user tweeted.

Some like both sides of the debate. One person tweeted, “This new DVSN is disgustingly toxic. I like it.” With all of the debate, the video is definitely racking up the views on YouTube. Check out the video and tweets below then  decide for yourself. Is the song honest? Or toxic?

