Yesterday (July 21), Canadian R&B duo DVSN dropped their latest single, “If I Get Caught.” In it, Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 have found a new way to romanticize cheating. Twitter is torn on if the track is honest or the most toxic thing they’ve ever heard.

With help from Jermaine Dupri, the song features an intro that samples JAY-Z’s 2001 hit “Song Cry.” “I was just fucking them girls. I was gon’ get right back,” the New York native says as the track begins. Next, Daley sings, “You wouldn’t want me if you thought I never had hoes.” As the eyebrow-raising lyrics continue, the all-male chorus sings, “If I get caught cheating / that don’t mean I don’t love you / I know you ain’t gon’ let one little fuck / mess all this up / one mistake / take all this away.” JAY-Z’s intro plays throughout their serenade as a friendly reminder that he was simply “fucking them girls” and intended to get back to his true love.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about the track. Former South Carolina House of Representatives Democrat Bakari Sellers seemed to enjoy the song. “Y’all heard #DVSN and seen the video[?] What we thinking?” the CNN political analyst asked. He added, “I think it’s a toxic banger,” with a laughing emoji. Others joked about the song giving “Negro Spiritual” vibes. “Not the Community Choir of Cheaters in the background, giving us a 2022 Negro Spiritual,” a post said. Some tweets contained GIFs of Black men marching or in the field working. Not everyone was in love with the track, though. “R&B is so obsessed with being toxic right now, man. Where are the niggas who just want to be in love, man? I’m tired,” a user tweeted.

Some like both sides of the debate. One person tweeted, “This new DVSN is disgustingly toxic. I like it.” With all of the debate, the video is definitely racking up the views on YouTube. Check out the video and tweets below then decide for yourself. Is the song honest? Or toxic?

Thx @jermainedupri for clearing the Jay-z sample … and Idk if the song’s TOXIC it’s more just… honest 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UGr44bgrix — dvsn ÷ (@dvsn) July 20, 2022

The Kevin Samuels tribe got ahold of dvsn!! pic.twitter.com/2FEgTDtJrL — Biggie Shorty (@kierajanae__) July 22, 2022

Just listened to ‘If I Get Caught’ by DVSN My thoughts: don’t say you want to be in a monogamous relationship if you want to be in polyamorous relationships… if you don’t want to be in polyamorous relationships don’t be mad when women cheat back and better 😅💁🏾‍♀️😏 — Nina G. (@EyeVibeHigher) July 22, 2022

RnB is so obsessed with being toxic right now man. Where are the niggas who just want to be in love man? I’m tired. Brent, Giveon and now DVSN. Bring love songs back — Locke Lamora (@MufasaJr263) July 22, 2022

This new DVSN is disgustingly toxic… i like it — Nella (@Nellajewelx) July 22, 2022

This is what that DVSN song sounds like… pic.twitter.com/UfqKIVKPPT — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) July 22, 2022

imma just let dvsn make what they wanna make & maybe one day I will tap back in 🙏🏾 I can’t get jiggy wit dis — ju (@earringdealer1) July 22, 2022

If that's what DVSN is doin…they already got album of the year — Tizzy (@Terron_xo) July 22, 2022

Jay at the crib rn 😂 @dvsn pic.twitter.com/Cf64cWcCnH — New Rory & MAL (@newrorynmal) July 22, 2022

this the same dvsn from A Muse in Her Feelings? Sept 5th?! https://t.co/TmgeivRYBY — SB (@Avant6arde) July 22, 2022

Was a fly nigga when you got here, charismatic when you got here #dvsn 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qqWjwi6foM — Wes – (@wesworld04) July 22, 2022

The all male background sounds like some prison yard songs you hear in movies 😂 — Millz (@Dmillzz32) July 22, 2022

DVSN was right about one thing, why would i want a man that gets no hoes? — DIP (@drippica) July 22, 2022

Not the Community Choir of Cheaters in the background, giving us a 2022 Negro Spiritual. Y’all had too many “yes men” in the studio saying this shit was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PSfEFEIoYA — Shaquille Sunflower (@HelloAryk) July 22, 2022

Y’all heard #DVSN and seen the video. What we thinking? I think it’s a toxic banger 😂 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 22, 2022