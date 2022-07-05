Last month, Russ shared his latest single, “Yes Sir,” and now the Atlanta star returns with the official accompanying clip to enhance the track’s energy with some visual elements. Directed by House of Muelz, the “Yes Sir” video follows Russ as he travels across Europe, hitting stops in England and Paris and bumping into stars like Ed Sheeran, J. Balvin, and more along the way. On the new song, Russ adopts a laid-back flow as he rides over ​production courtesy of pilotkid and Elkan:

Yes sir, baby I’m a boss, they say yes sir, so shoutout to myself that’s my investor/ Made another mill, let’s run it back like Devin Hester, pistol in my dresser, baby this is silk not polyester/ Yes sir, baby I’m a boss, they say yes sir, so shoutout to myself that’s my investor/ Made another mill, let’s run it back like Devin Hester, pistol in my dresser, baby this is silk not polyester

Back in April, Russ unveiled his latest body of work If Not Now, When?, which came with four new cuts for the fans to enjoy. That project was a follow-up to December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP of the same name. The first Chomp came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more.

In the meantime, Russ has dropped off a plethora of singles, including charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani, “Ugly” with Lil Baby, “Seduce” with Capella Grey, and “Handsomer” with Ktlyn. He also recently headed out on his “The Journey Is Everything” world tour with BIA, Bugus, and Ktlyn (on select dates).

Be sure to press play on Russ’ new music video for “Yes Sir” down below.