Back in April, Russ unveiled his latest body of work If Not Now, When?, which came with four new cuts for the fans to enjoy. Today (June 24), Russ returns to his weekly schedule of consistent loosie releases that his fans appreciate, this time dropping off his brand new track titled “Yes Sir.” On the new song, Russ adopts a laid-back flow as he rides over ​production courtesy of pilotkid and Elkan:

Yes sir, baby I’m a boss, they say yes sir, so shoutout to myself that’s my investor/ Made another mill, let’s run it back like Devin Hester, pistol in my dresser, baby this is silk not polyester/ Yes sir, baby I’m a boss, they say yes sir, so shoutout to myself that’s my investor/ Made another mill, let’s run it back like Devin Hester, pistol in my dresser, baby this is silk not polyester

Yes sir, they were giving Ls, while I looked forward and saw all Ms/ Industry is fake, these are not people that I call friends, got some shit to move to/ Baby I’m a star, of course I’m hangin’ out the moonroof, sell out, I refuse to

The aforementioned If Not Now, When? is a follow-up to December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP Chomp. That project came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more.

In the meantime, Russ has dropped off a plethora of singles, including charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani, “Ugly” with Lil Baby, “Seduce” with Capella Grey, and “Handsomer” with Ktlyn. He also recently headed out on his “The Journey Is Everything” world tour with BIA, Bugus, and Ktlyn (on select dates).

Be sure to press play on Russ’ single “Yes Sir” down below.