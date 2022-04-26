Today (April 26), Russ unveils his latest body of work If Not Now, When?, which comes with four dope cuts for the fans to enjoy. The project arrives before he heads out on his “The Journey Is Everything” world tour with BIA, Bugus, and Ktlyn (on select dates).

If Not Now, When? starts with the self-produced “Star,” a short-but-powerful track that sees Russ at his most confident and boastful:

“People give me ‘Raris just to whip, I’m sorry, I didn’t know she was your chick, damn, bitch we on vacation, don’t trip, got a bottle of everything, get lit, aye, uh, two pretty women in the pool, that’s enough for me, not enough for you, someone pour the Bumbu, show me what that tongue do, give a fuck what people sayin’, I’m a star now, got my whole family houses and cars now, I don’t care what it is, put my card down, I’m good for it dawg, trust me, I’m a star now…”

If Not Now, When? follows last December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP Chomp. That project came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more. The past couple of years have also seen Russ dropping off singles on a weekly basis, including charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani, “Ugly” with Lil Baby, “Seduce” with Capella Grey, and (most recently) “Handsomer” with Ktlyn.

Taking to social media, Russ spoke on being back on the road for his aforementioned tour:

“Boutta leave for tour. I’m down 20 pounds since January. I feel amazing and smell exquisite with hints of mental wealth and luxury. 4 new songs droppin tonight. Imma try performing some songs for the first time this tour (all to you, small talk, etc). Setlist is 33 songs..as of now. Can’t wait to see all of you, it’s been too long…gonna be a fun one…”

Check out both If Not Now, When? and Russ‘ upcoming tour schedule below.