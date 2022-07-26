A phrase that was once used as an attack against LeBron James could soon put more money in his pockets!

USA Today reports that a company under James’ Uninterrupted, Inc. franchise has officially filed to trademark the phrase “Shut Up and Dribble.” It is the same saying that was used by Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham in February 2018 to talk down on the NBA superstar after he shared his thoughts on the leadership of former President Donald Trump.

At the time, Ingraham called James out for his comments on politics by referring to him as “someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.”

“Keep the political comments to yourselves,” she said at the time. “Shut up and dribble.”

Ingraham’s comments sparked backlash across the nation and James was not too keen of the television host’s attempt to silence him.

“I will definitely not do that. I mean too much to society,” said James via Instagram. “I mean too much to the youth. I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don’t have a way out and they need someone to help lead them out of the situation they’re in.”

Additionally, James said “I will not shut up and dribble. I get to sit up here and talk about what’s really important.”

Now, James who made history this year as the first active NBA player to hit billionaire status, has taken his talents down to the United States Trademark and Patent Office to use the phrase across various items. Per the filing, “Shut Up and Dribble” would be used on articles like “downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys, and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds.”