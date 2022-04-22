Steph Curry’s talents continue to extend far beyond basketball. The three-time NBA champ and two-time MVP has officially his UNDERRATED brand to include golf.

As one of the most inaccessible sports for people that stem from underrepresented communities across the world, the goal of the new program is to encourage more youth to have access to the resources and opportunities provided through the pastime.

“I created UNDERRATED back in 2019 with the goal of celebrating the underdog,” said Curry in an official press release. “UNDERRATED is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. With this inspiration, I am excited to expand the brand into UNDERRATED Golf, which happens to be one of the most inaccessible sports for underrepresented individuals across the globe. UNDERRATED Golf will provide equity, access and opportunity, recognizing the instrumental role the sport plays as one of the greatest vehicles and connectors for life successes.”

Not only will the program provide young golfers with a chance to compete, it will also address the gender inequalities for not only golf, but other sports across the globe.

“We are dedicated to enacting real change by creating lanes for boys and girls from underserved communities to gain access to the sport,” Will Lowery, UNDERRATED Golf Professional and Tour Ambassador continued. “UNDERRATED Golf provides equity, access and opportunity, recognizing the instrumental role the sport plays as one of the greatest vehicles and connectors for life success—from relationship building to career endeavors. We are focused on equal representation of all genders, while being a force multiplier for them to realize their potential and positively impact the sport—from skill on the course to competing in major tournaments and pursuing leadership roles across industries.”

During its first year, UNDERRATED Golf will expand on Curry’s current UNDERRATED Basketball Tour and Championships by identifying the best players during the organization’s regional events.

To close the season, 24 of the best boys and girls will be selected or a chance to compete for the Curry Cup. In the years to come, the brand wants to increase the amount of youth golfers, ultimately becoming the home for some of the world’s best golf prospects.