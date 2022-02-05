Stephen Curry debuted a new collaboration between his Curry Brand and a Washington D.C. boutique on his feet this week.

Curry broke out The Museum DC x Curry Brand Curry 1 retro collaboration before his game against the Sacramento Kings Thursday (Feb. 3). He scored 20 points and dished out seven assists in a Golden State Warriors victory.

On Instagram, The Museum’s founders — Legreg Harrison and Muhammad Hill — said they were “grateful and thankful for the opportunity.”

In a press release, Harrison and Hill said they “wanted to pay homage” to the city and community that supports them.

“The best way to be inclusive and clear, so that everyone understands the point we were making, was to make the backdrop the D.C. metro map. It covers the entire city, and surrounding areas,” they explained while describing the shoe.

The high-top basketball sneaker is also a tribute to Harrison and Hill’s respective journeys from local rival hoop stars to distinguished business partners.

“The design process was very unique but flowed seamlessly,” Harrison and Hill said. “Our design tells the story of two native Washingtonians from two different sides of the city — Southeast and Northwest.”

Hill and Harrison previously worked as consultants for Under Armour’s “The Elite 24” All-American game. The two shared ideas with the Baltimore, Maryland company and advised them on colorways, story concepts, collaborations, and product placement.

Years later, through their connection with childhood friend Steve Segaears, who is the Senior Merchant of Global Merchandising for Curry Brand, Hill and Harrison’s dream of creating their own collaboration with the company has come to fruition.

The red, blue, orange, yellow, green, and silver colors used on the silhouette of The Museum DC x Curry Brand Curry 1 reflect the same six colors that are used to represent the trains on the D.C. metro.

“Regardless of your path, with many rail options to choose from, our hope is that these metro passes will grant you unlimited access as you travel to the destination of your dreams,” the founders said.

The insoles of the sneaker were designed to inspire inner-city kids, like Harrison and Hill, who grew up in areas such as Southside and Northeast.

The icy soles feature a variety of colorful inscriptions that also nod to The District. ‘Go-Go,’ the city’s official music is written on the bottom, as are popular terms such as ‘On Muvas,’ ‘Da City,’ and ‘Youngin.’

Plus, the padded mesh tongue is lined with synthetic suede to protect your feet, an external heel counter that helps eliminate sliding and a multi-directional herringbone outsole for superior court feel and control.

The retro Curry 1 is the first of three sneakers that will be released as part of The Museum DC’s capsule collection with the Curry Brand.

A full collection of co-branded apparel, including a hoodie, crewneck sweatshirt, hooded jogger suit, and a snapback hat, is set to be unveiled at the end of February.

One hundred pairs of The Museum DC x Curry Brand Curry 1 will be released Saturday, (Feb. 5) at 12 p.m. for $200 exclusively at The Museum DC.

Check out Stephen Curry’s new kicks below: