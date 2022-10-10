LeBron James pulled out all the stops for his son Bronny’s birthday. The eldest of the NBA player’s children turned 18 years old on Oct. 6, with videos from the celebration appearing online over the weekend. In the footage, the James and company were seen excitedly dancing as Travis Scott performed his most popular hits.

“NAHHH, they [turning the f**k] up. They got Trav in that [motherf**ker]!!” one tweet read. It contained video of a packed house enjoying a private performance from the rapper. Instagram Story posts from the party were still visible on both Bronny and LeBron’s pages today (Oct. 10).

LeBron and his wife Savannah shared sweet words for their son on social media. “Happy 18th Birthday to my first baby boy!!! @bronny, I’m so proud of the man you have become, and I look forward to seeing you thrive and be great in the future!!! Love, Mom,” Savannah wrote. She included an adorable baby photo followed by a recent video of the high school athlete living life.

“How is this kid 18 years old today y’all!!??!! I can’t deal with it. I’m so proud of the young man you’ve become, kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it’s simply better that way! And I’ll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you, young [king] @bronny!!! Happy Bday,” Lakers living legend LeBron wrote on Instagram. He showed photos of a baby Bronny hanging out on the basketball court during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Another picture showed the two on the field enjoying a football game.

During the pandemic in 2020, Scott and LeBron joined forces to release a limited edition t-shirt for the graduating class. The item was only available for 72 hours and read, “We’re all in this together.” The NBA player shared an image on social media that said, “Class of 2020, I told you we were going to make graduation special. This is a collaboration between our teams, @uninterrupted and @cactusjack, to give you something special to mark this incredible accomplishment.”

