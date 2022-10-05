Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.05.2022

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” today (Oct. 5), Sean “Diddy” Combs addressed rumors that have plagued him for decades. The legendary mogul chatted with the show’s hosts to clear his name and set the record straight.

“There has been negative propaganda put out about me that’s not true, and has really stained — tried to stain my legacy,” Diddy said during the interview. After stating that he doesn’t like speaking about other people’s business, he shared that because he considers himself a leader, he needed to tell his side of the story. “If you think that I’m a scumbag that would ever steal anything, my name is Diddy. Sean Combs. I never took nothing from nobody a day in my life.”

Diddy added, “All I’ve ever given is opportunity and more money than a person was making. So when I hear or see things, I’m like, ‘Wow, this vibe that they got on me like I’m Big Red or something. I came here. I opened up the doors.’” Charlamagne tha God interjected, “So what you’re saying is you don’t steal from artists?” The entertainer responded, “Never.”

When asked why the rumors seem to continue with multiple artists, Diddy shared that people tend to “tap out” when their money runs low and they “try to find somebody to blame.” The REVOLT chairman revealed he has a program in the works that will thoroughly explain how much his impact has helped those in the industry.

“I have all my receipts. And so, we are going to do a special, a retrospective, with all the artists, and we’re going to get this narrative cleared,” Diddy explained. He added, “It comes from different tactics when people want to get out of contracts.” The “Gotta Move On” hitmaker said the show will be a “teachable moment of love” because a lot of the people who have kept the rumor going do not understand how the industry works.

During the discussion, Diddy also shared that a thief is the “worst thing in the world” and anyone who participates in that type of behavior should have their hands “chopped off.” As for the money he reportedly owes Mase? “I did one album with Mase. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy?” the entrepreneur asked.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

