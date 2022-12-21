Nike is preparing to release Ja Morant’s first-ever signature shoe, and yesterday (Dec. 20), they moved a step closer as the athletic sporting brand teased his new logo.

The potential logo was seen when the Memphis Grizzles boarded the plane to travel and take on the Denver Nuggets. Morant wore black sweatpants, a black hoodie over a t-shirt and house shoes. However, what stood out was a new stitching located on his right pant leg. It showed his initials in white letters with the Nike swoosh at the bottom. It appears to be the Grizzlies point guard’s new signature logo.

Ja Morant appears to have unveiled a first look at his new Nike logo: pic.twitter.com/V9f3HE1u2f — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 21, 2022

Morant signed a deal with Nike before getting drafted, and after living up to every expectation in the NBA, the company is finally ready to give him his signature shoe.

The Ja 1, is set to debut in the spring of 2023. The shoe will come in men’s and grade school sizing; the retail prices are set at $110 and $90, respectively.

For the launch of his first shoe, Nike expects to release three colorways, coming in Phantom/Action Green, Cobalt Bliss/Citron Tint, and Game Royal/Black. The athletic company will release more information on the star’s signature sneaker as we get closer to 2023. That’s when they said fans should expect to see early looks at this upcoming Nike silhouette from Morant.

He will join Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George as active players with signature Nike sneakers. Morant often wears Durant and Irving’s shoes, but since injuring his left ankle two weeks ago, he’s been sporting more high-top Kobe Bryant kicks.

Since entering the NBA, Morant has already won the Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player of the year awards. He also made an All-Star Game appearance and an All-NBA Team selection last season.