Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  12.01.2022

Yesterday (Nov. 30) evening, following the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James flipped the script on the reporters. The NBA living legend asked why the media hasn’t questioned him about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones since they seem to crucify Black public figures for controversial situations.

Recently, The Washington Post published an article that included a photo of Jones from 1957. In the picture, the NFL head honcho was standing outside of North Little Rock High School with other white students as the school was integrating Black youth. Jones is present while the rest of the group is blocking the path of the Black pupils. Many are upset that even though the photo is decades old, Jones has only “made two minority coaching hires out of 27 total,” as one person said. They added, “It might not be causation, but there is [a] correlation.”

While speaking with the reporters, James shared that he was no longer taking questions, but instead, making a statement. “I was thinking when I was on my way over here. I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo. But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that,” the athlete began. The Lakers player was referring to the Brooklyn Nets athlete being suspended earlier this season for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. James continued, “I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through. And that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America.”

One person joined in the discussion, tweeting, “The media didn’t ask or ‘make a big deal’ about the #JerryJones photo because white America loves to use time as an excuse — except for the fact that Jerry Jones is alive and well just like racism in America. It persists because this nation refuses to take responsibility.” Another said, “That Jerry Jones photo really makes you realize how old this man is, and just how short time has been since actual segregation. Wild.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jerry Jones
LeBron James

