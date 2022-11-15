LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter will be releasing a new docuseries about Nipsey Hussle through their SpringHill production company. The project will also work exclusively with the late rapper’s Marathon Films. Fans received the news today (Nov. 15).

As of now, a title for the series has not been announced, but sources say the project will show him growing up in Crenshaw and rising to fame as a hip hop legend and activist. Those who have followed the “Grinding All My Life” artist’s career will be thrilled to see unreleased archived footage compiled throughout the years. Video of Hussle working with fellow musicians like Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Kendrick Lamar is expected to be seen. There will also be rare clips of the Los Angeles native with his longtime romantic partner Lauren London.

James released a statement about his company’s involvement with the upcoming docuseries. “It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” the message began. It continued, “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company and people everywhere.” Hussle began his music career with Epic Records before starting his label, All Money In. The concept of “All Money in, No Money Out,” is reportedly based on economic self-sufficiency.

Hussle also opened businesses like his Marathon Clothing store as a means to boost Crenshaw’s economy and give back to the community he grew up in. Unfortunately, on March 31, 2019, the “Ocean Views” artist was fatally shot in front of that very same business. His older brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, noted, “Nipsey was a man of the people.” Asghedom added, “He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docuseries of his life. Nipsey said, ‘If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”