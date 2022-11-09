Get ready! Snoop Dogg will soon have his very own biopic in the form of a feature film. The West Coast rapper’s new company Death Row Pictures has partnered with Universal Pictures to tell the story of the Doggystyle artist the way only he could. The announcement was made today (Nov. 9).

Allen Hughes (Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, The Book of Eli) is on board to direct the motion picture. Filmmaker Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) will write the script. And of course, the hip hop heavyweight has to have a hand in the project — Snoop will produce the film alongside Hughes and Sara Ramaker. “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist said in a statement.

Snoop continued, “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.” He expressed his excitement for the upcoming offering by sharing an article from Deadline on his Instagram account. “Finally. This will be fun,” he captioned the post and added several emojis. He continued, “Snoop Dogg Biopic” before tagging those affiliated.

The film, which is already in production, will be the first project under the Long Beach native’s Death Row Pictures. Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley is thrilled to make movie magic with the living legend. “Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture,” Langley shared. “We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist,” she continued.

Hughes added, “Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in hip hop. There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together.” We’ll be on the lookout for cast and release date information.