Calling all hearts! Certified Lover Boy Drake finally dropped his take on one of the culture’s staples: The Nike AF1. Initially meant to coincide with his 2021 sixth studio album that shares the same name, the collab leaves much to the imagination and is discreetly adorned in typical Drake fashion. Restraint seems to be a strong guiding factor when it comes to Drizzy’s design process for his Nike NOCTA imprint, and there’s a cohesiveness to the subtlety. Some call it measured steps, while others have deemed it a lack of creativity. It’s up to you to decide!

Upon first glance, the CLB AF1s hardly differ from the traditional AF1s until you focus on the details. The first and key difference is the leather quality: The CLB AF1 uses pebbled white leather to dress its upper, which takes the traditional AF1 quality up a notch. Up next, as far as details go, is NOCTA branding on the left heel and insole. ABC cubes for the sneaker’s laces come standard with every pair, and a limited edition picture book titled “Love You Forever” is available while supplies last. Finishing off the sneaker is a scripted “Love You Forever” on the midsole.

While many may not be impressed with the collab’s restraint and $160 price tag, I find myself neutral. The price of the AF1 has been steadily increasing for years, while its availability has declined. Factor in supply chain issues and other manufacturing delays that have disrupted many rollouts and here we are. There’s a sense of missed opportunity here as Drake is no longer in that CLB headspace, but he was able to pivot and dedicate the sneaker to his mother. Tenderness at its finest, but what else do you expect from the lover boy himself?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

What are your thoughts on these CLB AF1s? Will you be copping? The Nike x NOCTA AF1 “Certified Lover Boy” dropped on Dec. 8 for $160 and is still available now at participating retailers.