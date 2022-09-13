/ 09.13.2022
This week’s “Rate ‘Em” sees Nike team up with Drake’s imprint NOCTA for the Hot Step Air Terra in “Triple Black.” Watch as host and sneaker enthusiast Ashley Hall reviews the premium pair.
Heron Preston x BAPE STA "ABC Camo Orange" | 'Rate 'Em'
For this all-new episode of “Rate ‘Em,” host and sneaker enthusiast Ashley Hall gives us a detailed ...
Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4 | 'Rate 'Em'
On the latest episode of “Rate ‘Em,” host and sneaker enthusiast Ashley Hall reviews another ...
A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 "Airness" | 'Rate 'Em'
On an all-new episode of “Rate ‘Em,” host and sneaker enthusiast Ashley Hall reviews a luxurious ...
Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid | ‘Rate ‘Em’
On an all-new episode of “Rate ‘Em,” host and sneaker enthusiast Ashley Hall gives a ...