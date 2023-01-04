The NBA questioned Donovan Mitchell’s effort just one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard lit up the Chicago Bulls. On Monday (Jan. 2), Mitchell went off for 71 points and 11 assists in the Cav’s 145-134 win. While his historic night electrified basketball fans all over, the association wanted to test the legitimacy of his performance.

Yesterday (Jan. 3), Mitchell confirmed the news with a tweet. “Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning,” he wrote along with the crying emojis.

This action is legal according to the collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. It states that players are typically subject to four random tests for PEDs during the season and two during the offseason, and the NBA used one of the tests to make sure the 6-foot-1-inch guard wasn’t cheating.

Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LvlbcPDucP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 3, 2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, during his phenomenal performance, Mitchell shot 22-of-34 from the field, made 7 of 15 3-pointers, and scored 13 points in overtime to help the Cavs erase a 21-point deficit to beat the Bulls. He became just the seventh player in the league’s history to score at least 70 points in a single game. This was the most points scored in an NBA game since the Los Angeles Lakers’ late legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006.

According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, Mitchell’s night should have ended on his 56th point. The document states that the referees of that game missed a lane violation call on a missed free throw with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation. That call would have most likely prevented Mitchell’s historic night. The Cavaliers would have probably lost the game and he probably wouldn’t have been drug tested. Since they missed the call, Mitchell joins Wilt Chamberlain, Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson and Devin Booker as the only players to score 70 or more points in an NBA game.