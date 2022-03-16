LaTanya, 72, said she’s “grateful” for everything achieved throughout their marriage. “I’m amazed at how busy we are in our seventh decade. I’m grateful because I think of all the things that could be.” Samuel added his own ingredient saying marriage is based off favoring one another. “[Marriage is] two people who respect each other, love each other and look out for each other.”

The couple is currently promoting Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey based off the book authored by Walter Mosley.