Image Image Credit Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Music has long been a melting pot of diverse cultures and backgrounds, with artists bringing their unique perspectives to the art. Hip Hop specifically plays a major role in creating bonds and connections between these different cultures, so it is also full of diverse talent. Across the genre, Jewish rappers offer fresh narratives and sounds. Aubrey Drake Graham, or Drake, is a notorious Jewish rapper while there are other artists you may not have known were Jewish, such as Doja Cat. Check out this list of 13 Jewish rappers who have done their part for Hip Hop, releasing music that caught the attention of many audiences.

1. Drake

Drake is one of the most influential artists in today’s music landscape. Born in Toronto to an African American father and a Jewish Canadian mother, Drake has often referenced his Jewish heritage in his work. His 2014 "Saturday Night Live" skit, "Drake's Bar Mitzvah," and the music video for "HYFR (Hell Ya F**king Right)" filmed at Miami's Temple Israel, highlight his connection to his Jewish roots.

2. Beastie Boys

Formed in the 1980s, the Beastie Boys — Michael "Mike D" Diamond, Adam "MCA" Yauch, and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz — were pioneers in blending Hip Hop with rock elements. All three members are of Jewish descent, with Yauch being particularly vocal about his heritage. Their innovative approach and refusal to shy away from controversial subject matter have left an indelible mark on the world of rap.

3. Doja Cat

Amala Dlamini, also known as Doja Cat, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. A versatile artist with a gift for blending genres, Doja Cat has rapidly become one of the most exciting voices in contemporary music. She definitely knows how to make a bop, and her unique style has made her a standout figure in the Hip Hop world.

4. Mac Miller

Mac Miller was an American rapper, singer, and record producer. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mac Miller began his career in the mid-2000s and really took off with his 2011 album, Blue Slide Park. His music evolved over the years, exploring themes of self-reflection, mental health, and spirituality. Mac Miller's contributions to Hip Hop were celebrated for their authenticity and emotional depth. His untimely passing in 2018 left a lasting impact on the music industry.

5. Lil Dicky

David Burd, also called Lil Dicky, is a rapper and comedian from Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania. His self-deprecating humor and undeniable skill as a lyricist have garnered a loyal fanbase. As a proud Jewish rapper, he has shattered stereotypes while gaining a loyal fanbase that appreciates his tongue-in-cheek humor.

6. MC Serch

Michael Berrin, better known as MC Serch, is a rapper and producer who was a member of the influential group 3rd Bass. His distinctive flow and socially conscious lyrics set a high standard for his contemporaries. In addition to his impressive work as a performer, MC Serch also mentored a young Nas, helping to launch the career of one of rap's most revered figures.

7. Action Bronson

Ariyan Arslani, who performs as Action Bronson, is an American rapper, chef, and television personality. His distinctive style and enduring influence have solidified his position as one of the most respected artists in the genre. Accomplishing a career across three decades, his contributions to rap music have surmounted a lot of influence.

8. 24kGoldn

Golden Von Jones, under the stagename 24kGoldn, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. The rising star exploded onto the scene with his unforgettable hit "Mood," showcasing his ability to meld infectious melodies with relatable lyrics. His unique blend of pop, punk, and rap has earned him a loyal fanbase, and his debut album, El Dorado, has solidified his status as a promising talent.

9. The Alchemist

Alan Maman, credited as The Alchemist, is an American record producer and rapper. Born in Beverly Hills, California, to a Jewish family, The Alchemist has been a prominent figure in Hip Hop since the late 1990s. He has produced for artists like Eminem, Nas, and Action Bronson. His production style is characterized by intricate sampling and atmospheric beats. The Alchemist's contributions have significantly influenced the sound of modern Hip Hop.