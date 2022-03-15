Image Image Credit Donaldson Collection / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Judge Judy, Judith Sheindlin and bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since the ’80s, court shows have been serving up real drama, bringing legal disputes out of the courthouse and right into our living rooms. These shows aren’t just about rules and regulations — they’re a mix of raw, unscripted tension, humor and personality that have turned everyday judges into cultural icons. From Judge Judy’s piercing glare to Judge Mathis’ no-nonsense life lessons, these series’ judges aren’t here to play nice; they’re here to get to the truth, fast.

For Black audiences especially, these court shows bring something familiar — a reminder of that strong elder in the family who doesn’t sugarcoat or dishes out wisdom and correction with love and a little shade. Each show gives viewers a peek into real people’s lives, exposing the wild side of ordinary problems. It’s all about justice — served with style and personality — and creating unforgettable moments that keep us tuning in day after day.

1. Judge Mathis

Greg Mathis brings that Detroit edge to the courtroom in “Judge Mathis,” mixing legal expertise with the kind of street smarts you can’t fake. He’s known for calling out people’s nonsense and is not afraid to share a life lesson or two. Mathis came from a rough background, and he’s not shy about using his own journey to inspire his defendants. People tune in to see him keep it real, blending compassion with the tough love only Judge Mathis can deliver.

2. Judge Joe Brown

Joe Brown is all about old-school values mixed with a bit of Southern grit. Known for his deep voice and a strict approach, he doesn’t hold back when it comes to laying down the law. Brown keeps his courtroom in line with a mix of charm and authority that’s tough to beat. His approach? Get it right, get it real and don’t let anybody waste his time.

3. Divorce Court

If you want drama, “Divorce Court” is where it’s at. This is the place where broken hearts meet hard truths and judges aren’t afraid to go deep. From alimony to child custody, the show dives into the real-life mess of relationships that have gone wrong. Every judge who steps in brings their own style, but they all have one thing in common: they’re here to get to the bottom of the breakup — and maybe save someone from repeating their mistakes.

4. Justice with Judge Mablean

Mablean Ephriam has a presence that’s impossible to ignore. She doesn’t just listen; she demands respect and honesty in her courtroom. Known for her quick wit and signature catchphrases, Ephriam combines wisdom with humor in a way that resonates with viewers. She’s like that auntie who will tell you the truth whether you want it or not.

5. Judge Judy

Judith Sheindlin redefined courtroom TV with her sharp tongue and no-nonsense style in “Judge Judy.” She doesn’t tolerate excuses and is famous for shutting down nonsense in seconds. Her courtroom isn’t a place for long explanations — she gets to the point, fast. Watching the reality TV icon in action is a lesson in authority; she keeps things moving and lets you know who’s the boss every single time.

7. The People’s Court

The OG of court TV, “The People’s Court” paved the way for all the drama to come. This show took legal disputes out of small claims court and put them on national TV, giving us a look at cases from landlord-tenant battles to car accident claims. Over the years, judges like Marilyn Milian have kept the energy fresh, balancing firm rulings with a touch of empathy. This show is where it all started, bringing the courtroom to your living room.

8. Judge Faith

Faith Jenkins brings a blend of elegance and insight to court TV in “Judge Faith.” With her background as a lawyer and former prosecutor, she has a way of breaking things down so everyone understands. Her courtroom is about more than just rulings; it’s about fairness, respect and teaching life lessons. Jenkins is the voice of reason and doesn’t let anyone off the hook. Fans love her for keeping it classy and real.