Ad-libs can make musicians more famous than the best bars that they’ve ever delivered on wax. Just think about it. When a dope ad-lib gets stuck in your head, it stays there all day – or month. Sure, deciphering a rapper's bars takes real dedication, but those signature phrases can be relentless earworms.

They're the great equalizer uniting fans across the board. Heavyweights in Hip Hop such as Birdman are proof of this with his iconic bird call or Young Thug’s trademark "Slatt." These tags are more than just sounds; they're stamps of authenticity that mark tracks as unmistakably created by these famed artists. Check out 13 rappers with the best ad-libs below. We dare you to not say them after your reading.

1. Migos

Though the Migos' ad-libs might seem like simple reinforcements of previous lines, they are legendary. The precision and energy behind the iconic "Mama" or the whispered "Ice" whenever jewelry is mentioned brings a unique touch to every song. Takeoff, Quavo and Offset have truly perfected the art of tagging their music.

2. Rick Ross

Since hitting the scene in the 2000s, Rick Ross' signature grunt has become a staple in Hip Hop culture. The heavy sound embodies the “The Boss” hitmaker in his element, and his flow is on point. When you catch that grunt in the background, you know Ross is about to deliver fire on the mic.

3. Megan Thee Stallion

When Megan Thee Stallion isn't tagging her verses with "Real hot girl s**t," she marks them with her unmistakable tongue-out "Ahh." Once we hear one of these ad-libs on a track, we know Hot Girl Meg is about to go off.

4. Travis Scott

Travis Scott's trademark phrases, such as "Straight up," "Yeah!" and "It's lit!" are constantly in rotation. Standing out from other artists’ ad-libs, they add a perfect additional dimension to his sound when combined.

5. Gucci Mane

La Flare is known for making “BRRRRRR” famous. Its origin is frequently attributed to Gucci Mane’s ice-cold demeanor and association with diamonds. Becoming synonymous with his persona and style, the tag lends a distinct flavor to the Atlanta-based rapper’s tracks.

6. Jadakiss

Jadakiss' memorable "Ah-ha!" or "Ha-ha-ha-ha!" are ingrained in the fabric of Hip Hop. It's a declaration of his presence and a stamp of approval on his verses. Whether you're bumping his solo work or collaborations with The LOX, that unmistakable "Ah-ha!" lets you know that Jadakiss is in the building!

7. Jeezy

Jeezy is well-known for his ominous laughs, which have even been sampled by Kanye West and JAY-Z. The South Carolina native also has one of the game's most distinctive ad-libs, and his vocal signatures transcend genres.

8. Big Sean

Since his debut album, Finally Famous, dropped in 2011, Big Sean has been rocking “Straight up" and "Woah" on his hits. Fast forward to 2020 when he blessed us with his Detroit 2 album, the G.O.O.D. Music signee made sure to keep the classic flavor.

9. Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke undeniably possessed one of the most distinct voices in rap. His classic "Woo" and "Huh" were instrumental in elevating his music to star status. Rest in peace to the visionary from Brooklyn, New York who left way too soon.

10. 2 Chainz

2 Chainz's trademark "Truuu" has been a mainstay since his early days dating back to 2007's "Duffle Bag Boy," and is still going strong. While the OG rapper may use it less frequently now, he's quick to drop a hearty "Yeahhh" in his signature southern drawl as a fitting replacement.

11. Juicy J

It's difficult to argue against Juicy J's iconic "Yeah h**!" It’s difficult to find anything that beats it. For years, the former Three 6 Mafia member has given us a staple in the world of rap ad-libs, which has earned its place among the elite.

12. Pusha T

King Push’s "YUGH" is a defining feature of his rap style. The guttural expression injects raw energy into his tracks and immediately captured the listener's attention. It has become synonymous with Pusha T's avatar, especially his confrontational lyricism and street-oriented narratives.