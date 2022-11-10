Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Nas X Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to the rap game, artists born under Aries bring a fiery energy and unyielding determination to the mic, reflecting the bold and passionate traits of their zodiac sign. Known for their dynamic personalities and fearless approach to music, Aries rappers infuse their tracks with a sense of urgency and intensity that captivates audiences worldwide.

Some of the most notable emcees born between March 21 and April 19 are known for their distinctive styles, impactful lyrics and relentless hustle. From industry vets like Da Brat to newer faces like Lil Nas X, Aries have been running music for generations and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

1. Chance the Rapper

A pioneer in the independent music scene, Chance the Rapper's innovative approach to rap has earned him numerous accolades and a devoted fanbase. With a dynamic flow and introspective lyrics, the Chicago spitter — who was born on April 16, 1993 — valiantly tackles social issues and personal struggles, embodying the courage and determination of a true Aries.

2. Big Sean

Big Sean, born on March 25, 1988, has solidified his status as one of rap's leading voices with his smooth delivery and clever wordplay. From smash hits to introspective tracks, the Detroit-based lyricist unapologetically expresses his emotions and ambitions, embodying the zodiac sign’s fiery spirit.

3. Quavo

As one-third of the chart-topping Migos, Quavo's charismatic presence and infectious hooks have made him a standout artist. His bold and assertive lyrics reflect the confidence and ambition of an Aries, inspiring others to chase their dreams with unwavering determination. The Georgia talent was born April 2, 1991.

4. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams' talent and influence extend far beyond Hip Hop. As a producer, rapper and fashion icon, he fearlessly pushes boundaries and defies expectations. The famed songwriter — born on April 5, 1973 — embodies the adventurous spirit of the fire sign.

5. Da Brat

Da Brat's bold lyricism and confident delivery have helped pave the way for future generations of women in Hip Hop. Her authenticity and refusal to conform to stereotypes are true to the pioneering spirit of an Aries. The Chicago artist celebrates her birthday on April 14.

6. Young M.A

Born on April 3, 1992, Young M.A burst onto the scene with her viral hit "OOOUUU," which showcased her raw talent and unapologetic attitude. Her sincerity and unwavering confidence reflected the brave and assertive traits of her astrological sign, encouraging listeners to remain true to themselves.

7. Tee Grizzley

Detroit native Tee Grizzley was born on March 23, 1994. His storytelling and gritty realism have earned him a loyal following in rap. With a level of candor and refusal to sugarcoat the harsh realities of life, the 300 Entertainment signee undoubtably exhibits the courageous spirit of an Aries.

8. Juicy J

Juicy J, born on April 5, 1975, entered the industry with a fearless pursuit of success. His unwavering determination reflects the ambitious nature of the sign. As a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, the Tennessee artist was a pillar in popularizing Southern rap and trap music.

9. Dreezy

Born on March 28, 1994, Dreezy's sharp lyricism and dynamic flow have earned her recognition as one of rap's rising stars. Her vulnerability and willingness to confront difficult topics show her fans that it’s okay to embrace their emotions without reservation.

10. Lil Nas X

In 2018, Lil Nas X burst onto the scene with his viral hit "Old Town Road," quickly becoming one of rap's most-talked-about artists. His creativity and willingness to challenge conventions set an example for others to embrace their uniqueness and defy expectations. The record-breaking rapper was born on April 9, 1999.

11. DeJ Loaf

DeJ Loaf's melodic delivery and introspective lyrics have resonated with fans around the world. Born on April 8, 1991, the gold and platinum-certified artist has collaborated with big names including Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Ink and 6LACK. DeJ’s refusal to compromise her artistic vision emboldens fans and followers alike to stay true to themselves no matter what.

12. Juvenile

On March 26, 1975, a pioneer of Southern rap was born. Juvenile's distinctive flow and catchy hooks helped popularize the genre in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. His confidence and unwavering determination reflect the bold and assertive traits of his Aries sign, showing listeners how to stand tall in the face of adversity.