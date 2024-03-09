Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hot Boys Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Juvenile believes that time can heal all wounds and that his Hot Boys group mates will move past any underlying tensions that put plans for a reunion tour on hold for now.

“No negativity for me, no negativity for me, man. You know, with me, I always say it’s gon’ happen. It’s gon’ happen… Time heals. We gotta let ‘em simmer down a little bit, and, trust me, it’s happening,” the “Slow Motion” artist told TMZ in a recent interview. Fans have speculated that any momentum on bringing the idea to fruition has been stalled due to alleged infighting, namely between B.G. and Lil Wayne.

Murmurs about the NOLA rap group gracing the stage as a unit again have been circulating since B.G. was released from prison after serving 12 years of a 14-year sentence in September 2023. At the top of the year, he fueled fanfare over the tour when he hopped on Instagram Live to call out Wayne. “Weezy, stop playing, man. It’s a big bag involved, man. Ya heard me? I know you super rich. I know you like Taylor Swift [out here]. Come on, man. Stop playing, man. Let’s get to this bag,” he said.

Around that same time, B.G. released his single “Gangstafied,” raising eyebrows at what was perceived to be a diss at his former collaborator. “My n**ga Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing/ My n**ga Weezy steady touring, but he’s a b**ch and it’s showing/ I’m still a living legend, don’t act like you didn’t know it," he rapped. B.G. would later clarify that the rap icon is like a little brother to him, that his lyrics are a mirror of how complicated family business can be, and that the two hashed things out.

Last month, the “A Milli” artist appeared on the “4HUNNID Podcast,” where he spoke about the possibility of hitting the road with his former group. “I think we spoke about it a few times, but you know they have situations — like B.G. just coming home. So, he gotta work it out: Can he tour? Can he travel? You know what I mean, things like that. You know [Juvenile is] ready and Turk [is] ready, but we really gotta see if Geezy can move around and all that,” explained Wayne.

In the meantime, B.G. is steadily getting back into his craft. He released his second single, “Really Understand,” and a video in mid-February. Check it out below.