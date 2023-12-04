Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Migos and Lil Uzi Vert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When Migos burst onto the scene in 2008, they made a monumental entrance. Takeoff, Quavo and Offset brought a new vibe with their music. The triplet flows and trademark ad-libs hit differently. Remember "Versace"? That track was everywhere, racking up millions of views on YouTube and sparking freestyles from Kodak Black, Papoose, Adrien Broner and Meek Mill. It was a game-changer.

Their journey to the top didn't slow down one bit. They dropped Yung Rich Nation in 2015, then hit us with the Grammy-nominated Culture in 2017, followed by Culture II the next year. The Hip Hop trio went beyond representing just Atlanta's trap scene and became the faces of trap music overall. What really set Migos apart was their ability to layer their skills to create an original and distinct sound. It's their secret sauce!

They've got that special formula that keeps fans hooked. And while they're more than capable of cooking up bangers on their own, their team-ups are legendary. Below, take a ride and check out 11 of the best Migos collaborations of all time – in no particular order.

1. Bad and Boujee by Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

"Bad and Boujee" stands tall as one of the crown jewels in Migos' illustrious discography. With Lil Uzi Vert joining, it's like they struck gold. The track's release sparked a wildfire of popularity, swiftly ascending to cultural staple status. As the lead single from their second studio album, Culture, it set the tone for what was to come.

Come January 2017, "Bad and Boujee" claimed its throne atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It marked a turning point for Migos as it became their inaugural No. 1 single in the United States. This track didn't just make waves; it made history.

2. MotorSport by Migos feat. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

"MotorSport" is destined to go down in Hip Hop history as the only collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Despite rumors of friction between the female emcees during the song's development, "MotorSport" soared to success. The single peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and received hundreds of millions of streams on digital platforms. It's a standout collaboration that will be remembered for years to come.

3. Need It by Migos feat. NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy with Migos was the collaboration you didn’t know you needed — until they dropped “Need It.” The combination of YoungBoy’s Louisiana flow and Migos’ musical chemistry was lethal on top of production from Buddah Bless. With over 100 million views on YouTube, this collaboration was definitely a fan favorite.

4. Versace by Migos feat. Drake

"Versace" was already a hit, but Drake's appearance on the track added an extra layer of star power to the popular song. Drake's verse on the remix received high praise for its clever wordplay, smooth flow and undeniable energy.

The remix was instrumental in introducing Migos to a larger audience and cementing their status as rising Hip Hop stars. It also contributed to Drizzy’s reputation for discovering and collaborating with emerging talent.

5. Slippery by Migos feat. Gucci Mane

When Atlanta rappers team up, pure magic happens. "Slippery" featuring Gucci Mane was a notable track on the Culture album, featuring one of Gucci's best verses. The flawless production by OG Parker felt like a journey through outer space that perfectly complemented each artist's distinct flow and activated dance floors all over. With over 500 million views, it's clear that when ATL connects and collaborates, it's a smash hit.

6. Notice Me by Migos feat. Post Malone

"Notice Me," featuring Post Malone, is the type of song you listen to on a warm summer day while soaking up the vibes. Post and Quavo provided mesmerizing melodies for a hook that drew you in, while the Migos crew added their signature bars to the verses.

Despite being a departure from their usual sound, this track worked brilliantly by demonstrating Migos' versatility and creative flair beyond the confines of Hip Hop. It was a laid-back gem that gave a glimpse of how this group of musicians could shine in any musical setting.

7. Key To The Streets by YFN Lucci feat. Migos and Trouble

YFN Lucci understood the potential of "Key To The Streets," and bringing in Migos was a stroke of genius. This collaboration was seamless because both Lucci and Migos excel at blending captivating melodies with hard-hitting bars.

8. Walk It Talk It by Migos feat. Drake

It’s been proven that Drake and Migos don’t miss. Not only was this song amazing, but the video was even better. Transporting us back to the Soul Train era, Drake and Migos channeled the vibes of the '70s like pros. Decked out in wigs, suits and ruffled undershirts, they served up some seriously groovy bars and ad-libs. It's like they stepped right out of a time machine and onto the dance floor.

9. Drip by Cardi B feat. Migos

When Cardi B and Offset's relationship was revealed, fans eagerly anticipated a new collaboration with Migos, and they did not disappoint. The song "Drip" from Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, exceeded expectations. Unsurprisingly, the record went platinum, selling over 1 million units. Despite the time that has passed, this is one track that fans still want a visual for.

10. I Get The Bag by Gucci Mane feat. Migos

Gucci Mane and Migos are undoubtedly a dynamic duo, and they pulled out all the stops on "I Get The Bag." Quavo's melodic expertise shined through with a catchy hook, while the rest of the Migos crew unleashed their most powerful bars to set the track on fire. This single appeared on Gucci's Mr. Davis album in 2017 and was a smash hit.

11. Kelly Price by Migos feat. Travis Scott

"Kelly Price" is a track by Migos featuring Travis Scott that also appeared on Culture. The cut featured Migos' signature trap sound, with Scott contributing his own distinguishable style to the mix. Scott's verse on "Kelly Price" stood out for its atmospheric delivery and signature ad-libs, which complemented Migos and added an extra layer of energy.