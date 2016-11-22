Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tattoos and music are inextricably linked, particularly in Hip Hop culture. Esteemed rap pioneers proudly displayed ink that not only set trends, but also had profound personal meaning. This genre provides an opportunity for artists to freely express themselves by decorating their bodies with elaborate artwork.

Remember the early 2000s surge in face tattoos, which was fueled by artists such as Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne? It sparked a cultural revolution by making individuality synonymous with ink. From detailed sleeves to striking facial embellishments, here are 13 rappers whose inked masterpieces stand out as powerful visual symphonies in the vibrant tapestry of Hip Hop culture.

1. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's tattoo collection is as varied and vibrant as his musical repertoire. One of his most prominent tattoos is a teardrop under his left eye, which traditionally represents the death of a loved one or time spent in prison.

Wayne also has intricate designs, such as the famous "Fear God" tattoo on his eyelids, a bold statement of his spiritual beliefs and unwavering faith. The star has a plethora of other tattoos on his body, each with unique meanings, from portraits of icons like Bob Marley to symbols that represent his hometown of New Orleans.

2. 50 Cent

While 50 Cent has a variety of ink, his back tattoo is one of his most distinctive. The bold and stylized number "50" dominates beneath the word "Southside." The tattoo is eye-catching with its font, sharp edges, and intricate details. Its commanding presence is undeniable as a focal point of his body, especially during performances and music videos.

3. Wiz Khalifa

In the spirit of Wiz Khalifa's anthem "Ink My Whole Body," his body serves as a canvas for expression. However, it is not just one standout tattoo that defines him, it’s the collective artistry that covers his chest and sleeves.

Embodying his roots, he proudly displays "412" across his chest, paying tribute to Pittsburgh with every fiber of his being. Beyond this tribute, he has a gallery of intricate designs and meaningful symbols that reflect his multifaceted personality.

4. Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle's chest and stomach tattoos told intricate stories about his journey and unwavering love for his hometown. Among these, the Crenshaw symbol on his lower left side stood out as a moving homage to his stomping grounds.

This inked tribute represented his deep connection to the Los Angeles neighborhood, where he was raised and later became a revered figure and community advocate. Hussle worked tirelessly to uplift his community through his music and activism, and his ink reflected his unwavering commitment.

5. Tupac

The iconic “Thug Life” tattoo sparked a craze for stomach tattoos that has swept through Hip Hop culture like wildfire. Despite initial misconceptions that it glorified negative behavior in Black men, it actually stands for “The Hate You Give Little Infants F**ks Everybody.”

As an artist and activist, it's no surprise that there is a deeper meaning behind Tupac’s ink. Many artists have embraced the Thug Life tattoo as a symbol of resilience and empowerment. It serves as a reminder of the struggles and injustices faced by marginalized communities.

6. The Game

The striking portrait of Nipsey Hussle that The Game has etched into his flesh merits a conversation. The late rapper was more than just a collaborator to the Compton artist, he was a brother, a comrade-in-arms and an inspiration.

So, when tragedy struck and Hussle was taken from this world, Game knew he had to give his fallen friend the most permanent tribute possible. Every needle stroke tells a story — one of brotherhood, loss and the unbreakable bond between two street kings.

7. Cardi B

Cardi B, a fearless force in Hip Hop, does not shy away from making a statement, whether through her music, fashion or ink. This intricate piece of art, located on Cardi's right thigh depicts a lavish peacock, exuding an aura of confidence, beauty and undeniable swagger — all of which Cardi embodies. Updated after 10 years, Cardi's leg tattoo is a conversation starter.

8. Drake

Drake's ink collection is more than just skin-deep. It's a tapestry of tributes, tales and personal icons. Among his notable ones is the portrait of Sade, the legendary soul songstress, which is etched into his rib cage. The portrait serves as an homage to her impact on his life and his craft.

9. Offset

Offset isn't one to hold back when it comes to expressing brotherhood and loyalty. His tattoo honoring Takeoff does just that. It's a symbol of the unbreakable bond between the two. Positioned prominently on his back, it serves as a constant reminder of the journey they had together — from the streets of Atlanta to the pinnacle of Hip Hop stardom.

10. Eve

Eve, the trailblazing rapper and actress, not only proudly wore her iconic paw print tattoo, but she also sparked a trend that spread throughout the Hip Hop community and beyond. As the style spread, it became clear that Eve's influence extended beyond the stage.

11. Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane, the trailblazing trap pioneer, is as renowned for his music as he is for his flamboyant style and captivating tattoos. One of his most striking pieces of body art is the iconic ice cream cone tattoo prominently displayed on his face. Adorned with three scoops and the word "Brrr," it pays homage to his famous ad-lib.

12. 21 Savage

21 Savage, the Atlanta-based rapper known for his distinctive style and candid lyrics, garnered attention with his bold choice to tattoo a dagger on his forehead. The dagger holds personal significance for him. It serves as a tribute to his younger brother Quantivayus, known affectionately as Tayman. The two brothers were planning to get matching Tony Montana blade tattoos.

13. Doja Cat

Doja Cat's back tattoo is a captivating and enigmatic design of a bat in flight. While the meaning of it is not widely known, it undoubtedly contributes to Doja Cat's distinct and eclectic aesthetic. Overall, the tattoo adds a mysterious element to her.