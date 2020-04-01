Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 31) is not only marked by Easter celebrations but also meaningful tributes as many honor the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle. The late rapper’s untimely passing in 2019, after being gunned down in front of The Marathon store in Los Angeles’ Crenshaw neighborhood, continues to deeply resonate for those who loved him.

One of those people is his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London. The actress penned an Instagram post briefly acknowledging how his loss still takes her breath away, all the while finding some heartfelt coincidence in Resurrection Sunday falling on the anniversary of her forever love’s demise. She wrote, “You know, March is always tough for me. [Thirty-one] days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024. Interesting… considering your name.”

Hussle’s given name, Ermias, is of East African origin and carries the powerful meaning of “God will rise.” The symbolism was not lost on London, whose post further mentioned that “Energy never dies. I love you. Eternal.” The You People star has paid tribute to her partner of six years in countless ways, including speaking at his public memorial, during her acceptance speech when he was posthumously named the 2019 recipient of BET’s Humanitarian Award, in interviews, countless posts and when he earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

The latter honor fell on what would have been his 37th birthday. She noted that the accomplishment amplified the greatness he was destined for. “I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn't mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better,” she said.

Last February, his debut studio album, Victory Lap, crossed the two million units sold threshold, making it two-time certified platinum by the RIAA. The project boasts successful tracks like “Grinding All My Life” and “Double Up” featuring Belly and Dom Kennedy. The feat further proves that his legacy lives on, or as his catchphrase states, “the marathon continues,” and his ability to reach the masses has transcended his physical presence.

Long live Nip Tha Great.