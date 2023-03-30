Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this week, Cardi B hopped on social media to talk about a harrowing experience with the LAPD. According to her, officials approached her at or near her residence because they thought she was engaging in drug trafficking and in possession of a gun.

"So, they stopped me and everything. They had all the helicopters in LA. Yo, I was freaking out. They had me outside for like three hours. They had me getting butt-naked outside. S**t was crazy. It was dead**s a movie and whatever, but you already know," she stated in a livestream. "I’m about to sue the LAPD... I told them, like, ‘Yo, I’m Cardi B. Like, do I look like I gotta sell some s**t? Like, why would I do that? I would never do no s**t like that.'"

As it turned out, none of what she said was real. After the story was shared by "The Breakfast Club," the Bronx talent clarified the situation on the morning show's Instagram page. "[Oh my God, no]. This was [a] joke," she wrote in the comments section. "I always do these jokes with my fans on [the streaming platform Stationhead]. I guess it [doesn't] translate well on IG Live... Bad timing." Power 105.1 later reposted the rapper's response next to their original report for everyone to see.

While describing the tall tale, Cardi suspected that one of her enemies was responsible for the police encounter, claiming that "somebody gave them a clue." "I really feel like it was one of my opps and s**t, like, they're really trying to ruin my life type s**t," the "Enough (Miami)" star expressed on camera. "Like, y’all don’t even f**king know. I been going through a lot lately. But for somebody to tip the LAPD some s**t like that... It was a f**king movie, my n**ga."