Image Image Credit Screenshot from Cardi B's "Enough (Miami)" video Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 15), Cardi B delivered a hard-hitting single titled “Enough (Miami),” which was produced by DJ SwanQo, OG Parker and Romano. The track was essentially an in-your-face message to all detractors.

“Me versus you and you know who they pickin'/ Cheap and expensive, you knowin' the difference/ You know that it's hittin', you know what it's givin'/ Hair, nails, polar bear/ I can survive in the coldest conditions/ H**s better lower they tone when they spittin'/ B**ches is washed, soap on the dishes/ I apply pressure like boa constrictors/ One b**ch, two b**ch, old b**ch, new b**ch, none of y'all b**ches not gon' do s**t/ I'm in Miami, I pull up on a cruise ship, you in Miami, four h**s to a room s**t...”

The accompanying clip for "Enough (Miami)" was simple and to the point. Directed by Patience Harding, viewers could watch the Bronx emcee rocking fly outfits in a room by herself.

Back in 2018, Cardi B liberated her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, which was met with critical acclaim. In addition to debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the album also scored a quadruple platinum certification.

In an interview with Big Boy, Cardi B explained why she feels she's finally able to release a new body of work following multiple false starts. "Because if it's not now, it's gonna be never," she expressed. "Even the freestyle that I dropped. I've had that song for a long time. I did it, like, in January 2023." Cardi then admitted to making excuses to avoid releasing the song, which led to a greater lesson from Offset. "'You just need to do things. You need to stop overthinking everything, just go and do it,'" she recalled him saying.

Check out Cardi B's "Enough (Miami)" video below and look out for an official album announcement to arrive soon.