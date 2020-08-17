Image Image Credit Lionel Hahn/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this month, Cardi B marked her return to music with "Like What (Freestyle)," a hard-hitting number that sampled a Missy Elliott classic. The end of the song's visual notably assured fans that much more was on the way.

On Monday (March 11), Cardi reaffirmed that promise by unveiling the official cover for her next single, titled "Enough (Miami)." The artwork, which was posted on Instagram, showcased the rapper in the nude and received a wealth of positive responses in the comments section. "Come all the way through!" wrote actress Taraji P. Henson next to a series of emojis. As confirmed in the description, "Enough (Miami)" will arrive to streaming platforms this Friday (March 15).

Days prior to the aforementioned announcement, Cardi shared a video of her teasing a song snippet during a studio session. "Me versus you and you know who they're picking, cheap and expensive, you're knowing the difference, you know that it's hitting, you know that it's giving," she rapped in the short clip. The name of the booming cut wasn't confirmed, but – given Cardi’s use of “15” as a caption -- one can safely bet that this is a taste of the upcoming single.

It's been six years since Cardi blessed the masses with her debut studio LP, Invasion of Privacy, a 13-song effort with collaborations alongside the likes of Bad Bunny, Migos, SZA, 21 Savage, Chance The Rapper, YG, and Kehlani. The project catapulted to the top of the Billboard 200 with 255,000 first-week album-equivalent units and was certified gold on the first day of its release. Invasion of Privacy has since crossed the quadruple platinum-certified mark.

Since then, Cardi managed to remain on top with a string of loose singles, including the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s "Up" and "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion. Others, like "Please Me" with Bruno Mars, "Money," and "Hot S**t" with Kanye West and Lil Durk, secured top 20 positions on the aforementioned chart.