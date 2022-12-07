Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is ready to deliver some new music to her fans. On Wednesday (Feb. 28), she took to social media to announce a new single titled "Like What Freestyle." The announcement came after fans took part in a viral #WhereIsCardi campaign. "[You] found me," she wrote in posts on Instagram and Twitter that revealed the song's official artwork.

It's been six years since Cardi released her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, a 13-song body of work with collaborations alongside Migos, Chance The Rapper, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Kehlani, 21 Savage, YG, and SZA. The album proved to be a massive success that reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a quadruple platinum certification. In addition, Invasion of Privacy scored gold and platinum plaques in countries like Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.

Since then, Cardi continued to deliver high-charting hits like "Please Me" with Bruno Mars, "Up," "Hot S**t" with Kanye West and Lil Durk, and "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion. She also contributed her special talents to tracks like GloRilla's "Tomorrow 2," Ed Sheeran's "South of the Border," and Lizzo's "Rumors."

During a 2022 livestream, Cardi candidly explained why she's yet to release her sophomore album. "I used to love to make music. But now, making music to me has become a job that gets me anxiety," she said. "Everyone just critiques everything that I do. Sometimes you don’t want to do something that gives you that much anxiety." In that same year, she told "The Breakfast Club" that she felt something was missing from the long-awaited effort. "I have like a couple of songs that are definite. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out," she added. "I think I’m too much in my head about it."